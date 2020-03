Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:32 Hits: 0

A new study shows that stony corals, which provide food and shelter for almost a quarter of all ocean species, are preparing for a major extinction event. Researchers identified an increased prevalence of 5 traits associated with previous extinction-survival responses among corals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303113246.htm