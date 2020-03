Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 18:30 Hits: 6

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt faced a contentious hearing Wednesday with the Senate Appropriations Committee filled with accusations he is working on behalf of the oil industry and ignoring climate science.“When I look across the landscape,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/485954-interior-sec-defends-budget-amid-heated-criticism-of-his-record