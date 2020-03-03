How a new quantum approach can develop faster algorithms to deduce complex networks

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

Complex networks are ubiquitous in the real world, from artificial to purely natural ones, and they exhibit very similar geometric properties. Algorithms based on quantum mechanics perform well on such networks, but their relationship with the geometrical characteristics of networks has remained unclear until now. Researchers have now shed light on these relationships, opening up new possibilities for the use of complex networks in various fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303113400.htm