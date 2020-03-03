The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How a new quantum approach can develop faster algorithms to deduce complex networks

Complex networks are ubiquitous in the real world, from artificial to purely natural ones, and they exhibit very similar geometric properties. Algorithms based on quantum mechanics perform well on such networks, but their relationship with the geometrical characteristics of networks has remained unclear until now. Researchers have now shed light on these relationships, opening up new possibilities for the use of complex networks in various fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303113400.htm

