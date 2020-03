Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 19:02 Hits: 4

A new child can spark feelings of jealousy in a person who already fears being abandoned by his or her partner, research suggests. A new study found that partners who showed signs of relationship anxiety before the birth of their first child were more likely to be jealous of the child after it was born.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303140214.htm