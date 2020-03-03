Chest CT findings in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pneumonia

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 22:53 Hits: 2

New research on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a multi-center study (n=101) of the relationship between chest CT findings and the clinical conditions of COVID-19 pneumonia -- which determined that most patients with the disease have ground-glass opacities (GGO) (86.1%) or mixed GGO and consolidation (64.4%) and vascular enlargement in the lesion (71.3%). CT involvement score can help evaluate the severity and extent of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303175318.htm