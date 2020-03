Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 21:38 Hits: 2

A coalition of 19 states is suing the Trump administration over its new diversion of $3.8 billion in defense funds to the border wall, arguing that the move is unconstitutional and ignores possible environmental impacts. "Use of these...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/485768-19-states-sue-trump-administration-over-reallocated-funding-for