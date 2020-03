Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 22:07 Hits: 3

President Trump on Tuesday called on Congress to fully fund a conservation program that his budget has repeatedly sought to cut.The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) uses oil and gas revenue to fund a variety of conservation efforts, such as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/485780-trump-calls-for-full-funding-for-conservation-program-after