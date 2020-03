Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 15:38 Hits: 2

Researchers have mapped the relationship between length of pregnancy and chemical DNA changes in more than 6,000 newborn babies. For each week's longer pregnancy, DNA methylation changes in thousands of genes were detected in the umbilical cord blood. The study is published in Genome Medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302103801.htm