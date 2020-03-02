Role culture plays in feeling sick

Articles

Scientists think that a person's values may shape views on ''socially appropriate sickness.'' This has implications for how individuals may take more action in dealing with illness rather than spreading further disease. According to the researchers, stoics or individuals with incomes lower than $60,000 were more likely to claim being ill. People may be comfortable reporting being sick when it's a common cold but questions arise with stigmatized infections, such as HIV and now coronavirus.

