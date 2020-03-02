The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Role culture plays in feeling sick

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Scientists think that a person's values may shape views on ''socially appropriate sickness.'' This has implications for how individuals may take more action in dealing with illness rather than spreading further disease. According to the researchers, stoics or individuals with incomes lower than $60,000 were more likely to claim being ill. People may be comfortable reporting being sick when it's a common cold but questions arise with stigmatized infections, such as HIV and now coronavirus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302113312.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version