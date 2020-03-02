The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CRISPR-HOT: A new tool to 'color' specific genes and cells

Researchers have developed a new genetic tool to label specific genes in human organoids, or mini organs. They used this new method, called CRISPR-HOT, to investigate how hepatocytes divide and how abnormal cells with too much DNA appear. By disabling the cancer gene TP53, they showed that unstructured divisions of abnormal hepatocytes were more frequent, which may contribute to cancer development.

