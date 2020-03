Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:33 Hits: 1

At high species richness, directed loss, but not random loss, of tree species strongly decreases forest productivity. This is shown by data from a big forest project in China. Previous studies based on random species loss could therefore bias the predictions of how more realistic extinction scenarios are likely to affect ecosystem functioning.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302113344.htm