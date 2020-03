Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:34 Hits: 5

Researchers are making progress on answering the question of the origin of life. It could be that life originated from chemical reactions catalyzed by minerals in submarine hydrothermal vents. These reactions still drive the metabolism of the most primitive forms of life today. Hydrogen was both the key to and the fuel for the earliest biochemical processes that marked the beginnings of life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302113417.htm