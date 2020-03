Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 15:49 Hits: 7

An official at the Interior Department has led an effort to insert misleading language about climate change, including some already debunked claims, into official agency reports, The New York Times reported Monday.Indur Goklany, a longtime...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485442-trump-official-inserted-debunked-climate-change-language-into-scientific