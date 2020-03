Articles

Researchers may have identified a fundamental mechanism by which turbulence develops by smashing vortex rings head-on into each other, recording the results with ultra-high-resolution cameras, and reconstructing the collision dynamics using a 3D visualization program. The researchers have gained unprecedented insight into how fluidic systems transform from order to disorder.

