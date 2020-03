Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 14:12 Hits: 2

Scientists have shown that some key points of animal evolution -- like the ones leading to humans or insects -- were associated with a large loss of genes in the genome. The study compared over 100 genomes to investigate what happened at the gene level during the evolution of animals after their origin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227091215.htm