Eco-friendly biodiesel from palm oil?

Vegetable oil biofuels are increasingly used as an alternative to fossil fuels despite the growing controversy regarding their sustainability. In a study, researchers investigated the effect of palm-oil biodiesel on greenhouse gases for the entire life cycle. They found that using palm oil from first rotation plantations where forests were cleared for palms leads to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels.

