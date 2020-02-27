New method converts carbon dioxide to methane at low temperatures

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 16:45 Hits: 2

Scientists developed a new method to convert carbon dioxide to methane with an electric field at low temperatures. In comparison to previous methods, this new method can produce any amount of methane whenever necessary. Because methane is a valuable gas which can be used to generate heat and electricity, this method could be exploited to help reduce the use of fossil fuels and prevent global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227114523.htm