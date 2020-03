Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 17:21

When crossing the street, which way do you first turn your head to check for oncoming traffic? This decision depends on the context of where you are. A group of scientists has been studying how animals use context when making decisions. And now, their latest findings have tied this ability to an unexpected brain region in mice, previously thought to primarily guide and plan movement.

