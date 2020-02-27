The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bacterium makes complicated loops

The magnetotactic bacterium Magnetococcus marinus swims with the help of two bundles of flagella, which are thread-like structures. This bacterium possesses a sort of intracellular 'compass needle' and their movements can be controlled using a magnetic field. So they can be used as a biological model for microrobots. An international team has investigated how these bacteria move and determined their swimming speed.

