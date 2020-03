Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 12:29 Hits: 5

Luxembourg has become the first country in the world to provide public transport for free. The small EU hub aims to boost tram, train and bus usage and rid itself of traffic jams blamed on commuters using private cars.

