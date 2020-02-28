Betelgeuse: A massive star's dying breaths

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 19:20 Hits: 8

Betelgeuse has been the center of significant media attention lately. The red supergiant is nearing the end of its life, and when a star over 10 times the mass of the Sun dies, it goes out in spectacular fashion. With its brightness recently dipping to the lowest point in the last hundred years, many space enthusiasts are excited that Betelgeuse may soon go supernova, exploding in a dazzling display that could be visible even in daylight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200228142009.htm