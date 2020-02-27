Sankofa Wetland Environmental Empowerment Team Receives EPA Environmental Justice Grant

DALLAS – (Feb. 27, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave an Environmental Justice Small Grant to the Sankofa Wetland Environmental Empowerment Team (SWEET). The grant will fund a project to engage high school students in New Orleans, Louisiana, on wetland habitats and green infrastructure projects.

“Educating and empowering young people to understand better environmental stewardship are vital tools in realizing benefits for environmental justice communities,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through this grant, EPA is proud to partner with SWEET to provide students with hands-on experiences on wetlands and green infrastructures.”

SWEET’s project will engage 20 high school students in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans to conduct hands-on educational activities within a design/build learning program. Participants will use what they learn about wetland habitats and green infrastructure by creating their own activities to share with other community members.

Since its inception in 1994, EPA’s Environmental Justice Small Grants Program has awarded more than $26 million in funding to over 1,400 local and tribal organizations working with communities facing environmental justice issues. The Environmental Justice Small Grants Program supports and empowers communities working on solutions to local environmental and public health issues. The program is designed to help communities understand and address exposure to multiple environmental harms and risks. Environmental Justice Small Grants fund projects up to $30,000, depending on the availability of funds in a given year.

More information on the Environmental Justice Small Grants Program: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-small-grants-program

More on EPA’s work in Arkansas: https://www.epa.gov/ar

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #