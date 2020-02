Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 23:56 Hits: 4

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it will be resuming coal leasing on public lands, angering conservationists. The Bureau of Land Management said in a statement Wednesday that it had completed an environmental assessment...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484854-trump-administration-resuming-coal-leasing-on-public-lands