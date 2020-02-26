The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New compounds thwart multiple viruses, including coronavirus

Category: Environment Hits: 4

According to a Feb. 13 report from the World Health Organization, the Wuhan coronavirus has stricken more than 46,000 people and has caused over 1,300 deaths since the first cases in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Now, researchers have designed compounds that block the replication of similar coronaviruses, as well as other disease-causing viruses, in the lab. The compounds have not yet been tested in people. 

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200226130648.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version