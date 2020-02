Articles

Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

As the hitchhikers of the marine world, the remora fish is well known for getting free rides by gripping onto hosts with its suction disc, a highly modified dorsal fin on its head. Now, work investigating the suction disc reveals that one of the secrets to the fish's strong grip lies within the unique architecture of the lip of the disc.

