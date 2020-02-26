The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers uncover hidden antibiotic potential of cannabis

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The research team found that CBG had antibacterial activity against drug-resistant MRSA. It prevented the ability of that bacteria to form biofilms, which are communities of microorganisms that attach to each other and to surfaces; and it destroyed preformed biofilms and cells resistant to antibiotics. CBG achieved this by targeting the cell membrane of the bacteria. These findings in the laboratory were supported when mice with an MRSA infection were given CBG.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200226131325.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version