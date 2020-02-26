The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gene catalog comprising community of microbes in vaginal microbiome

Researchers have created the first catalogue of genes that comprise the community of microbes, which inhabit the human vagina. The catalogue, called human vaginal non-redundant gene catalog (VIRGO), was recently released as a public resource that can be used by researchers to facilitate a more in-depth understanding of the role of vaginal microorganisms in women's health and to potentially develop future treatments.

