Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 18:58 Hits: 3

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is carrying out "multiple" criminal probes tied to forever chemicals, the agency said in a Wednesday update on its action plan regarding the chemicals."The agency has multiple criminal investigations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484743-epa-is-conducting-multiple-criminal-probes-tied-to-forever