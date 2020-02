Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 19:37 Hits: 5

The Interior Department is pushing ahead with a controversial proposal that would prohibit the agency from considering scientific studies that don’t make all of their underlying data public.Critics argue that the move, described by the agency as an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484747-new-interior-rule-would-limit-which-scientific-studies-agency-can