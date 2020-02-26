EPA Administrator Appoints Lacey, Washington, Deputy Mayor, Cynthia Pratt and Coos County, Oregon, Commissioner, Melissa Cribbins, to EPA Local Government Advisory Committee

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of Lacey, Washington, deputy mayor, Cynthia Pratt and Coos County, Oregon, commissioner, Melissa Cribbins, as new members to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 31-member LGAC provides advice to EPA on developing stronger partnerships with local governments and building their capacity to deliver environmental services and programs. The administrator also appointed five new members to the LGAC’s Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS).

“Ensuring the Agency is well informed on how its programs impact local governments is an essential part of our decision-making process,” Wheeler said. “I want to thank our new members for their willingness to serve in this important role. I also want to thank the returning members for their contributions. The committees provide invaluable insight on how to best work with our local partners to build and maintain strong environmental programs, and I look forward to working with them in the coming year.”

The other newly appointed LGAC members include:

The Honorable Gary Ward Black, commissioner of agriculture, state of Georgia

The Honorable Bruce Bracker, supervisor, Santa Cruz County, Arizona

The Honorable Eric Genrich, mayor, Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Honorable Evan Paul Hansen, House delegate, state of West Virginia

The Honorable Ryan E. MacKenzie, state representative, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Honorable Steve Miller, mayor, Fairfield, Ohio

The Honorable Matt Surrency, mayor, Hawthorne, Florida

The Honorable Paul TenHaken, mayor, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The Honorable Eric Thompson, Tehoroniathe (Bright Sky), chief, St. Regis Mohawk Nation, New York

The new appointments to the SCAS include:

The Honorable Vincent DeSantis, mayor, Gloversville, New York

The Honorable Ella M. Jones, city council member, Ferguson, Missouri

The Honorable Joan Lee, commissioner, Polk County, Minnesota

The Honorable Gabriel Lopez, vice-chair, AK-Chin Indian Community, Arizona

The Honorable Ann Mallek, commissioner, Albemarle County, Virginia

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments, such as regulatory innovation and reform, environmental protection tools, pollution prevention, performance measures, and coordinated environmental management and stewardship.

The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. New committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience; proven record of service to their communities; and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and national level.

The committees intend to convene in early 2020 to begin their work. For more information please visit our websites: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac#about

New Local Government Advisory Committee members pictured here:

Melissa Cribbins, Commissioner, Coos County, Oregon

Cynthia Pratt, Deputy Mayor, Lacey, Washington