Turbomachine expander offers efficient, safe strategy for heating, cooling

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 12:51 Hits: 1

Researchers developed a device to decrease energy consumption of the vapor-compression heat pump cycle, which is commonly used in homes, businesses and vehicles for cooling and heating. The team created a novel turbomachine expander that helps harvest previously wasted energy used in the process of moving the air from high to low pressure. The device can be used as a control agent within an existing heat pump.

