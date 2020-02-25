The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Turbomachine expander offers efficient, safe strategy for heating, cooling

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers developed a device to decrease energy consumption of the vapor-compression heat pump cycle, which is commonly used in homes, businesses and vehicles for cooling and heating. The team created a novel turbomachine expander that helps harvest previously wasted energy used in the process of moving the air from high to low pressure. The device can be used as a control agent within an existing heat pump.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225075118.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version