Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 17:29 Hits: 2

Species adapt to their local climates, but how often they adapt to their local communities remains a mystery. To find answers, researchers examined over 125 studies testing local adaptation in over 100 species of plants and animals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225122959.htm