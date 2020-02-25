The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Instrument may enable mail-in testing to detect heavy metals in water

Researchers have developed an approach called SEPSTAT, for solid-phase extraction, preservation, storage, transportation, and analysis of trace contaminants. The method is based on a small, user-friendly device the team developed, which absorbs trace contaminants in water and preserves them in a dry state so the samples can be easily dropped in the mail and shipped to a laboratory for further analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225154346.htm

