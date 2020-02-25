The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

MicroRNA regulates process vital to placenta growth in early pregnancy

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have discovered how a very large human non-protein coding gene regulates epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) -- a process that contributes to placental implantation during early pregnancy, as well as cancer progression and spread. EMT plays a key role in proper placenta growth, critical to the health of the mother and her growing fetus. The USF Health team showed that robustly activating the chromosome 19 microRNA cluster using CRISPR technology inhibited EMT.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225164215.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version