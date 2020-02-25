MicroRNA regulates process vital to placenta growth in early pregnancy

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:42 Hits: 2

Researchers have discovered how a very large human non-protein coding gene regulates epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) -- a process that contributes to placental implantation during early pregnancy, as well as cancer progression and spread. EMT plays a key role in proper placenta growth, critical to the health of the mother and her growing fetus. The USF Health team showed that robustly activating the chromosome 19 microRNA cluster using CRISPR technology inhibited EMT.

