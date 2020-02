Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 08:43 Hits: 2

What happens to zoo animals caught in the crossfire of violent conflict? A veterinarian who works in war zones around the world tells DW about some of his most difficult missions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-vet-who-rescues-animals-from-war-zones/a-52108045?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss