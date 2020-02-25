EPA Announces First Two Nitrogenous Fertilizer Plants to Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON (February 25, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes two nitrogenous fertilizer plants as the first of their kind to earn EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance. Koch Fertilizer’s plant in Beatrice, Nebraska, and Simplot’s plant in Helm, California, both earned 2019 ENERGY STAR certification.

“I congratulate the owners of these ENERGY STAR-certified plants for demonstrating leadership in reducing the environmental impact of this growing sector and defining a new generation of efficient plants,” said EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Anne Idsal. “These plant teams are showing that what makes sense for our environment also makes economic sense. We encourage all fertilizer plants in the U.S. to seek top energy performance."

“We are proud to be recognized among the most energy-efficient facilities of this kind in the U.S.,” said Koch Fertilizer Beatrice Plant Manager Phil Tasset. “We recognize the financial and societal benefits from continuously improving our plant operations, including process improvements to reduce energy consumption. Our employees identify and pursue opportunities to create value for our customers, society, and the company.”

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition as a reflection of the prioritization we place on energy efficiency. Our ongoing commitment to long-term, sustainable business practices is an important part of providing better service to our customers today and in future generations,” said Simplot’s Helm Facility Plant Manager Gilbert Rodriguez.

The U.S. fertilizer industry spends nearly half a billion dollars on energy each year. EPA believes the energy performance achievements of these two ENERGY STAR certified plants indicate that there are many opportunities for the industry to increase energy efficiency.

Manufacturing plants that are verified to be among the most energy efficient within their sector are eligible to earn EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification. To measure energy efficiency, EPA worked with the fertilizer industry to develop an Energy Performance Indicator (EPI) for nitrogenous fertilizer plants. To qualify for ENERGY STAR certification, the plants used the EPI to benchmark their energy performance and received an ENERGY STAR energy performance score indicating these plants use energy more efficiently than 75 percent of similar nitrogenous plants in the U.S. This means the two plants spend less on energy and have lower energy-related environmental impacts than similar plants. Compared to industry averages, the two plants are preventing 86,688 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. All plants awarded with the ENERGY STAR must have their energy performance verified and be in good standing with federal environmental laws.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

Learn more about EPA's focus on energy efficiency in fertilizer manufacturing.