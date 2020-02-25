For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-010

EPA welcomes appointees from Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin to Local Government Advisory Committee

CHICAGO (February 25, 2020) Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede welcomed four appointees to the agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). New appointees from Region 5 – which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin – are: Polk County, Minn., Commissioner Joan Lee; Fairfield, Ohio, Mayor Steve Miller; and Green Bay, Wis., Mayor Eric Genrich. Ramsey County, Minn., Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt has been reappointed.

Since 1993, EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations that assist the agency in developing a stronger partnership with local governments through building state and local capacity to deliver environmental services and programs.

“EPA appreciates the willingness of County Commissioners Lee and Reinhardt and Mayors Miller and Genrich to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee,” said Regional Administrator Thiede. “Their valuable input will help us provide more efficient and effective environmental protection to communities across the country.”

“I am very honored to be reappointed to the Local Government Advisory Committee,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Reinhardt. “I am excited to continue providing my perspective as a county commissioner from Minnesota, in conjunction with other local leaders from around the county, as we provide input to leaders at the Environmental Protection Agency.”

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve on the EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee,” said Polk County Commissioner Lee. “I feel it is very important to be a voice for the local people I represent at the state and federal levels. This committee gives me the chance to be involved in decisions that affect people in my area."

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac

