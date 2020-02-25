Announcing | Cultivating Healthy Communities: Collective action and climate solutions for a biodiverse, toxic-free world | April 17-18

Articles

(Beyond Pesticides, February 25, 2020) Beyond Pesticides announces the 38th National Forum, co-convened with the City of Boulder, Colorado, Friday and Saturday, April 17-18, 2020 in Boulder. Our food system and landscaping practices are contributing to climate change and biodiversity loss. What if the systems that created these problems hold the key to solving them? Join scientists, policymakers, grassroots organizers, educators, writers, artists, and hands-on practitioners to share ideas and create transformative solutions. Register today! See the Forum overview here — more information to come! Register today!

