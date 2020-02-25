The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

When it comes to conservation, ditch the 'canary in the coal mine'

Category: Environment Hits: 4

With habitat loss threatening the extinction of an ever-growing number of species around the world, many wildlife advocates and conservation professionals rely on the proverbial 'canary in the coal mine' -- monitoring and protecting a single representative species -- to maintain healthy wildlife biodiversity. But new research from UBC's Okanagan campus suggests that habitats are better served if conservation efforts focus on a collection of species rather than a single 'canary.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225104952.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version