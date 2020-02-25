When it comes to conservation, ditch the 'canary in the coal mine'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:49 Hits: 4

With habitat loss threatening the extinction of an ever-growing number of species around the world, many wildlife advocates and conservation professionals rely on the proverbial 'canary in the coal mine' -- monitoring and protecting a single representative species -- to maintain healthy wildlife biodiversity. But new research from UBC's Okanagan campus suggests that habitats are better served if conservation efforts focus on a collection of species rather than a single 'canary.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225104952.htm