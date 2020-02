Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

An international team of researchers has found that globally, mangrove loss rates have reduced by almost an order of magnitude between the late 20th and early 21st century -- from what was previously estimated at one to three per cent per year, to about 0.3 to 0.6 per cent per year, thanks in large part to successful mangrove conservation efforts.

