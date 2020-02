Articles

Researchers have found a specific bacterial profile in the gut of people with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a chronic and progressive disease that causes constriction of arteries in the lungs. The unique bacterial profile predicted pulmonary arterial hypertension with 83% accuracy.

