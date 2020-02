Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:14 Hits: 1

Interacting contagious diseases like influenza and pneumonia -- and perhaps coronavirus too -- follow the same complex spreading patterns as social trends, like the adoption of new slang or technologies. This new finding could lead to better tracking and intervention when multiple diseases spread through a population at the same time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224111409.htm