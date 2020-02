Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 18:11 Hits: 1

A new study of the genetic history of Sardinia, a Mediterranean island off the western coast of Italy, analyzed genome-wide DNA data for 70 individuals from more than 20 Sardinian archaeological sites spanning roughly 6,000 years from the Middle Neolithic through the Medieval period.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224131137.htm