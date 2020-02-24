The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New strategy to protect wine grapes from smoke-taint

It's a problem plaguing grape-growers worldwide -- in an ever-changing climate, how can they protect their crops from the undesirable effects of wildfire smoke exposure. A recent study has led to the development of a preventative strategy for protecting grapes from volatile phenols -- flavored compounds present in smoke that may be absorbed into ripening grapes and subsequently impact wine flavor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224100552.htm

