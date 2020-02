Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 19:07 Hits: 5

A total solar eclipse will occur right over Villarrica volcano in the famous Lake District of Chile. We offer a study and walking volcano tour with the highlight to witness the eclipse on 14 Dec from its centerline near Villarrica volcano.

Read more https://www.volcanoadventures.com/tours/chile/eclipse14dec2020.html