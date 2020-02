Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:14 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a new, inexpensive technology that could save lives and money by routinely screening women for breast cancer without exposure to radiation. The system uses harmless microwaves and artificial intelligence (AI) software to detect even small, early-stage tumors within minutes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224111415.htm