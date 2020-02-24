Researchers ID protein function in parasites that cause sometimes fatal diseases

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

In the quest to develop more effective treatments for parasitic diseases, scientists look for weaknesses in the organisms' molecular machinery. Researchers recently contributed to that understanding by discovering the function of a specific protein in the three related parasites that cause African sleeping sickness, Chagas disease and Leishmaniasis -- diseases that are sometimes fatal and afflict millions worldwide.

