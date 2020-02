Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 18:11 Hits: 5

Researchers have developed a way to retrofit the transmission electron microscope -- a long-standing scientific workhorse for making crisp microscopic images -- so that it can also create high-quality movies of super-fast processes at the atomic and molecular scale.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224131118.htm