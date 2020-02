Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 18:51 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a high-profile case that could block construction of an $8 billion gas pipeline seeking to cross the Appalachian Trail.The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) would carry natural gas 604 miles from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/484360-justices-hear-fight-over-8-billion-gas-pipeline