10 Ways to Clean House and Keep Kids Safe from Toxic Products

Written by Diane MacEachern
Common household cleaning products like air fresheners, deodorizers, furniture polish, hand sanitizers and oven cleaners can increase the chance that babies will develop asthma by the time they’re three years old. Scented spray cleaners appear to cause the most problems.
Researchers for the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) Cohort Study asked parents in the homes of 2022 children to complete a questionnaire regarding how often they used 26 different household cleansers. The children ranged in age from 3-4 months old up to 3 years old. Findings indicated that infants in homes where cleaning products were used most frequently were more likely to develop a “wheeze” and asthma by the time they turned three. “Our findings add to the understanding of how early life exposures to cleaning products may be associated with the development of allergic airway disease,” said the study’s authors, which is significant because “The prevalence of childhood asthma has steadily increased over the past several decades and is now a leading cause of childhood chronic disease and admissions to hospital in developed countries.”
Lead author Jaclyn Parks said the first few months of life are critical to the development of a baby’s immune and respiratory systems. That is also when children may be most vulnerable to toxic chemicals.
“The risks of recurrent wheeze and asthma were notably higher in homes with frequent use of certain products, such as liquid or solid air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, dusting sprays, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners,” Parks said in a release reported by the CBC.
The study’s findings corroborate concerns we previously raised with other public health and environmental organizations about the threats kids face from synthetic chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in household cleansers that are routinely sold as safe. “Chronic low-level exposure to the irritants in cleaning products causes chronic inflammation, triggers asthma symptoms and worsens asthma control…Young children, who spend 80%-90% of their time indoors in early life are especially vulnerable because of their increased respiration rate and proximity to the ground,” the study found.
Here Are 10 Ways to Clean House and Keep Kids Safe
The study’s authors do not suggest that parents stop cleaning their homes! There are ways to clean better, however.
